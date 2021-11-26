BBC Sport

Man City v West Ham: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Manchester City have won nine of their 10 Premier League games against West Ham under Pep Guardiola (drawn one), scoring 28 goals and conceding just five in those meetings.

  • The Hammers have won just one of their last 15 Premier League away games against City, a 2-1 victory in September 2015 under Slaven Bilic.

  • Having scored in 20 consecutive meetings with West Ham in all competitions, City drew 0-0 against the Hammers in their last meeting in the League Cup in October, and were knocked out on penalties.