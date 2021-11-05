Mike Hughes, BBC Radio Merseyside

Sunday’s contest between two of the teams in the Premier League’s top four has a real sense of intrigue about it.

The fact that West Ham sit just two points behind Liverpool with more than a quarter of the season gone is testimony to the incredible job that David Moyes has done since his “second time around” appointment.

The Hammers are a proper football club again, on and off the field. The recruitment has been first class and they have a dynamic and progressive style that’s exciting to watch and with a points tally to match.

But Liverpool will provide their sternest test of the season so far. After a listless and sub-standard performance against Brighton last week, they got back on track in midweek in the Champions League.

Atletico Madrid are one of the toughest teams to beat in Europe. Jurgen Klopp’s men got the better of them twice in a fortnight. On Wednesday night at Anfield, their defending was back on a much firmer footing.

That’s not just down to the goalkeeper and back four. The return of Fabinho after injury is hugely significant for Liverpool. His presence in the Reds midfield adds solidity, determination and much greater protection for the rearguard.

West Ham have a discipline and energy about them these days that makes them tough to play against. Declan Rice has few peers as a deep-lying midfielder. Elegant and efficient in equal measure, he has the capacity to control a game if allowed to stamp his authority on proceedings early on.

Two teams in form, both full to the brim in self-belief. This match has the makings of something special.