Vieira on Zaha, injuries and progress

Patrick Vieira has been speaking to the media before Saturday's visit of Newcastle to Selhurst Park (15:00 BST).

Here are the key lines from the Crystal Palace manager:

Winger Wilfried Zaha will return to the squad after missing Monday's draw at Arsenal through injury;

Vieira says Palace "are looking good" as a number of players return from injury, though they need to be realistic about Eberechi Eze as he recovers from a lengthy spell on the sidelines;

Palace, who sit 14th with eight points from their first eight games, should be "really pleased" with their progress so far given how many new faces have had to "gel" together;

While Palace have gone four league games without a win, Vieira says: "When I look at how the players are performing both individually and collectively, it gives me hope we will turn it around".

