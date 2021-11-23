Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

What were you up to at age 13? Well, Michael Carrick was dreaming of a career as a footballer and playing for his country.

After 34 caps for England and five Premier League titles and a Champions League win with Manchester United, it's fair to say he fulfilled his potential.

Now 26 years later he is set to take charge of Manchester United in the Champions League later.

Not bad for a boy from the North East who was on Live & Kicking in 1995.