This week's commentary games on BBC Radio 5 Live

There are seven live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live over the next week - including three Champions League fixtures.

  • Malmo v Chelsea (Tuesday, 2 November, 17:45)

  • Atalanta v Manchester United (Tuesday, 2 November, 20:00)

  • Liverpool v Atletico Madrid (Wednesday, 3 November, 20:00)

  • Southampton v Aston Villa (Friday, 5 November, 20:00)

  • Chelsea v Burnley (Saturday, 6 November, 15:00)

  • Everton v Tottenham (Sunday, 7 November, 14:00)

  • West Ham v Liverpool (Sunday, 7 November, 16:30)

All times GMT