This week's commentary games on BBC Radio 5 Live
- Published
There are seven live commentaries on BBC Radio 5 Live over the next week - including three Champions League fixtures.
Malmo v Chelsea (Tuesday, 2 November, 17:45)
Atalanta v Manchester United (Tuesday, 2 November, 20:00)
Liverpool v Atletico Madrid (Wednesday, 3 November, 20:00)
Southampton v Aston Villa (Friday, 5 November, 20:00)
Chelsea v Burnley (Saturday, 6 November, 15:00)
Everton v Tottenham (Sunday, 7 November, 14:00)
West Ham v Liverpool (Sunday, 7 November, 16:30)
All times GMT