George Cummins, BBC Sport

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal’s home game with Aston Villa on Friday (20:00 BST).

Here are the key points from the Gunners boss:

It’s unclear whether Bukayo Saka will start for Arsenal against Aston Villa having not trained since he was kicked by James McArthur in Monday’s 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace: “I’m not a betting man, it’s down to the doctors and himself”;

The Arsenal manager said “two to three players" are also doubts for Friday's match and will be assessed later in training;

Arteta was keen not to reveal whether Alexandre Lacazette will start against Villa after his late goal earned the Gunners a point against Palace;

The Frenchman’s contract with Arsenal expires next summer and Arteta said “anything is possible” when asked if Lacazette will be offered a new deal to stay at Emirates Stadium;

“I have no doubts about that (his motivation) and if I did I would probably have decided to do something different in the summer if the motivation was just his financial future. It’s not the case with Laca."

