Brendan Rodgers has been speaking to the media before Leicester's trip to Brentford on Sunday.

Here are the key points from the Foxes boss:

Confirms Marc Albrighton will be out for two to three weeks with an injury suffered late on against Spartak Moscow. Timothy Castagne and Ayoze Perez missed the trip to Russia but should be fit to face Brentford;

Says says Patson Daka's four-goal haul against Spartak Moscow on Wednesday was "incredible" but says he'll continue to "manage" his strikers to keep them fresh;

Jamie Vardy has yet to play in Europe this season but could feature if they reach the latter stages. The rest has "kept him full of energy and goals" in the Premier League;

Rodgers is "not overly concerned" about their defensive record and says his team just needs time: "With players back we’ll improve. Without a lot of preparation time to work on things, it’s just cutting out mistakes. If we can cut them out we’ll be OK";

Says he sees similarities between Brentford and the Swansea side that he was promoted to the Premier League with in 2011: "The manager's done a brill job galvanising them. It's a great story."

Read more from Rodgers and follow all of Friday's news conferences