This week's BBC Radio 5 Live commentaries
- Published
Five Premier League matches and the Carabao Cup semi-final, second leg between Liverpool and Arsenal are the BBC Radio 5 Live commentaries on offer this week.
Tuesday, 18 January – Brighton v Chelsea (20:00)
Thursday, 20 January – Arsenal v Liverpool (19:45)
Friday, 21 January – Watford v Norwich (20:00)
Saturday, 22 January – Manchester United v West Ham (15:00)
Sunday, 23 January – Crystal Palace v Liverpool (14:00)
Sunday, 23 January – Chelsea v Tottenham (16:30)
All times are GMT