What are the best Premier League derbies, past and present?

Derby day, there's nothing quite like it.

Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards will return in the spring with their latest series of the BBC Sounds hit the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, ranking their top 10s from an assortment of topics across the Premier League era.

One of those subjects will be derbies and we're giving you an early chance to get involved, by letting you pick your top three, with the trio seeing your choices before they record the pod.

Arsenal v Tottenham

Ex-Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin says the first thing players are told when they join the Gunners is "just hate Tottenham".

It is a fixture that goes back to the 1800s and became a true local derby in 1913 when Arsenal moved to north London.

Harry Kane is the top scorer in Premier League meetings with 11, ahead of Emmanuel Adebayor - who played for both sides - on 10.

Arsenal fans used to celebrate St Totteringham's Day, the day they were guaranteed to finish above Spurs in the table, but the last time that happened was 2016.

Have your say on the best Premier League derbies, past and present