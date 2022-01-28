Your Brentford transfer gossip round-up

There are just three days left in the January transfer window, so here's your latest round-up of the best Brentford transfer gossip to drop so far:

Brentford are hoping to tie up a deal to sign Christian Eriksen in the next 48 hours. (Times - subscription required), external

The club have increased their offer for Nottingham Forest midfielder Brennan Johnson, in hope of signing the 20-year-old Welshman over Premier League rivals Newcastle. (Independent), external

