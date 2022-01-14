Wolves v Southampton: What does the form show?

Wolves have lost just one of their last 11 league games against Southampton (won six, drawn four) and have found the net in each of their last 10 against the Saints.

Southampton are winless in their last five away league games against Wolves (drawn three, lost two), with their last victory being a 6-0 win in March 2007.

Wolves are looking to complete their first top-flight double over Southampton since 1971-72, while they last won three in a row against Saints in the top tier in October 1970.

Only Manchester City (13) have conceded fewer Premier League goals this season than Wolves (14). Excluding penalties, Wolves are the only side yet to concede a goal from a set-piece situation in the Premier League this campaign.

Southampton are looking to pick up back-to-back Premier League away wins for the first time since June 2020, following their 3-2 win at West Ham on Boxing Day.