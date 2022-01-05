We're already five days into the January transfer window, so here's a brief round-up of the best Tottenham transfer gossip to drop so far:

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie, 25, is high on Antonio Conte's list of transfer targets but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is likely to wait to make a move until the summer, when the AC Milan man's deal expires, with Tottenham set to table a lucrative pre-contract offer (Evening Standard) , external.

Spurs are among the frontrunners to sign Wolves winger Adama Traore, with the Midlands club reportedly willing to sell for around £20m, but they face stiff competition from other Premier League sides (Telegraph - subscription required), external.

Conte is keen on bringing former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho, 29, back to the Premier League after his disappointing spell with Barcelona but the La Liga giants are holding out for a fee rather than a free transfer (El Nacional - in Catalan), external.

