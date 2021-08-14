Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace: Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to BBC Sport: "It's never perfect. You always find something to do better. Given how we arrived to this after a match on Wednesday, long travel and today was very hot, we pushed some players over the limit in terms of minutes and physical preparation. It was a very good game from the start to the end. We were well deserved winners. Big congratulations to the team. They did good and overcame tiredness.

"We were pretty sharp. It looked easier than it was. Some players we pushed with 120 minutes over the line already and they stepped up again. We set our standards as high as possible. It was a huge team effort."

On Trevoh Chalobah: "Fantastic. He gets all the praise and it's well deserved. Two excellent matches. He played against Arsenal and Tottenham in friendlies, then 120 minutes on Wednesday, then 90 today and scores. It's fantastic these things happen in sports. A perfect day for him."