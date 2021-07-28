Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is in no hurry to decide his future with 12 months remaining on his current deal. (90min)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's hopes of making further additions to his squad is likely to hinge on the futures of Pogba and England winger Jesse Lingard. (Telegraph)

Defender Eric Bailly will seek clarification over his future at United after an agreement was reached with Real Madrid to sign France centre-back Raphael Varane. (ESPN)

Meanwhile, West Ham are waiting to see whether 29-year-old defender Phil Jones would be willing to join them on a free transfer with a contract based on incentives. (Eurosport)

