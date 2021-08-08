BBC Sport

Ings on target in Villa bow

Danny Ings scored on his debut as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Serie A newcomers Salernitana behind closed doors at Villa Park.

Ings cancelled out Joel Obi's opener before Anwar el Ghazi's penalty put Villa 2-1 up at half-time.

Ashley Young, who rejoined the club earlier this summer, wrapped up the victory in the second half.

