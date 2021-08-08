Ings on target in Villa bow
Danny Ings scored on his debut as Aston Villa came from behind to beat Serie A newcomers Salernitana behind closed doors at Villa Park.
Ings cancelled out Joel Obi's opener before Anwar el Ghazi's penalty put Villa 2-1 up at half-time.
Ashley Young, who rejoined the club earlier this summer, wrapped up the victory in the second half.
