Kane transfer saga was a disaster – Vega

The Harry Kane transfer saga was a "disaster" and disrespectful to Tottenham, says former Spurs defender Ramon Vega.

Kane announced on social media that he we would be staying at Tottenham this season, despite speculation surrounding a big-money move to Manchester City.

“The guy was always Tottenham. He had the contract and the saga was a disaster from both parties, and most importantly, from the player’s point of view,” Vega said on the BBC World Service’s Sport Today.

“He has to turn because he can see he can’t go. But there is no doubt in his mind that his first option was Man City, not Tottenham Hotspur.

Vega believes that it will be difficult for some Spurs fans to forget about Kane’s desire to leave the club as he showed his “true colours.”

“Of course the fans are delighted they have a player that they’ve adored for the past six or seven years.

“From the perspective of an ex-player, I would be annoyed in the dressing room if one of the other players handled the situation in that way.

“Respect from the fans has not been gained from his actions and it cannot be there until he wins something for Tottenham.”