Arsenal are confident 20-year-old English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe will agree a new, long-term contract at the club, despite interest from Aston Villa. (Football London), external

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are set to challenge the Gunners for the signature of Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak after the 21-year-old Swede's impressive performances at Euro 2020. (AS - in Spanish), external

