Tottenham's pursuit of Juventus pair Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski must "have a plan behind it", according to football presenter and Spurs fan Ben Haines.

Antonio Conte is expected to be working on these deals during deadline day but Haines hopes that they will not be panic buys.

"My biggest hope is that there is a plan behind this and a really strong case for where they fit in to the side," Haines said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast.

"When Spurs played in the EFL Cup semi-finals, it was clear how Chelsea's strength in depth meant they had so many different options to hurt Spurs.

"But Spurs can't seem to move away from the same formation and when it comes to breaking teams down it gets difficult for them.

"Having more steel in Bentancur and a bit more going forward in Kulusevski is never a bad thing - but I think Spurs will be linked with about 30 names today."

Follow all today's transfer updates in our live page

Listen to full analysis of the expected ins and outs from 28'35 on BBC Sounds