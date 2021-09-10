Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has been speaking to the media before Saturday's Premier League match at home against Aston Villa.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Thiago Silva is unlikely to play this weekend and on Tuesday in the Champions League, because of the ban invoked by Fifa for players who did not travel for international duty;

Tuchel is baffled by the five-day suspension: “It makes no sense from which side you look at it. Does it make sense for Brazil? No. Does it make sense for us? No”;

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are ruled out of the Aston Villa game with injuries, but Tuchel is hopeful Kante will be fit for Tuesday’s match;

He says Timo Werner will have to “find his rhythm, confidence and joy” in order to “fight for his position;

Werner, who is yet to start alongside new signing Romelu Lukaku, could be a “good fit” with the Belgium striker: “Timo loves to play around a reference up front and Romelu is clearly our reference up front being a tall and physical player.”

Follow Friday's news conferences and Premier League build-up