On this day: Terry retires from England duty

On this day in 2012, former England captain John Terry announced his retirement from international football.

The Chelsea centre-back, then 31, won 78 caps and had two separate stints as England skipper.

His international retirement came in the wake of a Football Association disciplinary hearing which, four days later, would find him guilty of racially abusing QPR defender Anton Ferdinand during a Premier League game.

Terry would go on to win two more Premier League titles with Chelsea before leaving the club in 2017.