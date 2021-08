Son Heung-min was your man of the match in our Player Rater as his second-half goal gave Spurs a 1-0 victory over champions Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Son has now scored seven goals against City across all competitions - only Leicester's Jamie Vardy (nine) has netted more against them since Pep Guardiola took charge in 2016.

