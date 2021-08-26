West Ham’s Said Benrahma was involved in just four goals in his first 25 Premier League appearances.

However, having continued his good form from the end of last season into the new campaign, the Algeria winger has been involved in seven goals in his previous seven games in the top-flight - scoring three and assisting four.

Benrahma and team-mate Michail Antonio are the first players to both score and assist a goal in both of their side’s first two games of a Premier League season.