Lawro's predictions: Arsenal v Burnley
- Published
Mark Lawrenson takes on singer and Chelsea fan Call Me Loop in the latest round of Premier League predictions.
Lawro's prediction: 1-1
Burnley are going to be playing three times a week soon to get all their games played after having so many matches postponed, and with such a small squad that is going to cause them problems down the line.
For now, though, that is not a factor. I know losing Chris Wood to Newcastle was a blow for the Clarets, but I think they might have a point to prove here that they can cope without him.
So I am going for a bit of a surprise result here. Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool is Arsenal's biggest game of the week and, if they take their eye off the ball on Sunday, the Clarets could nick something.
I am going to go for a draw because, let's face it, Burnley are one of the Premier League's draw experts anyway.
Call Me Loop's prediction: Arsenal are usually pretty good at home. 2-0
Find out how Lawro and Call Me Loop think the rest of the weekend's fixtures will go