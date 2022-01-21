Lawro's prediction: 1-1

Burnley are going to be playing three times a week soon to get all their games played after having so many matches postponed, and with such a small squad that is going to cause them problems down the line.

For now, though, that is not a factor. I know losing Chris Wood to Newcastle was a blow for the Clarets, but I think they might have a point to prove here that they can cope without him.

So I am going for a bit of a surprise result here. Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final with Liverpool is Arsenal's biggest game of the week and, if they take their eye off the ball on Sunday, the Clarets could nick something.

I am going to go for a draw because, let's face it, Burnley are one of the Premier League's draw experts anyway.

Call Me Loop's prediction: Arsenal are usually pretty good at home. 2-0

