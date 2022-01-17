Sean Dyche said Burnley will look to replace Chris Wood in the January transfer window but said he won't sign a player for the sake of it.

The Clarets have been left with three recognised forwards after Wood joined Newcastle for £25m.

When asked if that money will be invested back into the squad, Dyche said: "It is ongoing as to whether we can invest it.

"We didn't want to lose him but it is a lot of money for that player. Money doesn't solve everything - it gives you a better option on recruitment, but January is still a tough window.

"Recruitment is an ongoing situation. We want to be productive. The challenge is finding the right player, there’s no point recruiting for the sake of it."

On Wood's exit, Dyche added: "It wasn't a perfect scenario. He was a good player - a bit quieter this season, but has a good record.

"We have been down this road before. We have a strong group and our mentality is going to be important. Woody is a good player, has done very well for us and we wish him well."