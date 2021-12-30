Team news: Man Utd v Burnley
Manchester United are without Bruno Fernandes, who is suspended as a result of his fifth booking of the season against Newcastle.
Victor Lindelof again misses out after a positive Covid test, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined and Scott McTominay could be a fitness doubt.
Burnley manager Sean Dyche says forward Maxwel Cornet has an "outside chance" of featuring following a thigh problem.
Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Dale Stephens are likely to remain absent.