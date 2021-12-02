A tale of two sides lacking in goals

Callum Matthews, BBC Sport

After just one win in their opening five league games, a recent upturn in form - which had seen Wolves earn 11 points from 18 available - had moved them to within touching distance of the Champions League places.

Goals, however, are a worry.

They have only scored 12 in 14 league games - the joint-second lowest in the league - and only six in seven home league games now.

Bruno Lage's side were dominant throughout, having almost two-thirds of possession, but the Portuguese manager will be frustrated with their lack of quality in the final third.

Burnley, as we've come to expect after their five-year spell in the Premier League, were solid at the back.

They regularly put bodies on the line and tackles from Ben Mee and Charlie Taylor were key to stopping Adama Traore and Raul Jimenez in the first half.

Sean Dyche's side were lacking in forward areas too, with Maxwel Cornet, who has scored five goals since his summer move from Lyon, largely ineffective.