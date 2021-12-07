Sanchez in Garth's team of the week

Davinson Sanchez: I saw this lad have a shocker in Tottenham's 2-1 defeat in Slovenia in the Europa Conference League. However, the player returned for the match against Norwich (not the most demanding game) and not only played his part in a defensive unit that kept a valuable clean sheet, but scored the goal that put the game well beyond the Canaries.

Maybe there's hope for this player under Conte after all.

