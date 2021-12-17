Newcastle v Man City: What does the form show?

Newcastle have won just one of their past 27 Premier League games against Manchester City - 2-1 at St James’ Park in January 2019.

However, that was the only defeat City have suffered in their past 13 league matches at the Magpies.

Despite that record, Pep Guardiola's side have conceded seven goals in their past three visits to Newcastle, more than they had in their previous 11 (six).