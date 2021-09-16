Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wasn't panicking about their Champions League form when he spoke to the press today - despite defeat away at Young Boys in Switzerland on Tuesday - but he does admit he's not surprised by the media reaction to it either.

"It's always the outcome that decides what headline we see," he said.

"Very rarely is the game either fantastic or really, really bad. It just hovers about good, or not good enough.

"Expectations are high, and we expect more of ourselves as well. The performance wasn't up to standard."

Solskjaer also said it is passion, desire and making good decisions that wins games - more than tactics and formations that are analysed and scrutinised.

"It looks nice on paper, but when you go out on that pitch, it's about who wants to win. You want winners, and I'm getting there with my team," he said.