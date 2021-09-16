BBC Sport

Liverpool v Crystal Palace: Head-to-head stats

Published

  • Liverpool have won their past eight Premier League games against Crystal Palace, scoring 24 goals and conceding just five.

  • Liverpool are on the longest current unbeaten league run in the top four tiers of English football, going 14 league games without defeat since a 1-0 home loss against Fulham in March.

  • After winning three consecutive Premier League away games against Liverpool between 2014-15 and 2016-17, Crystal Palace have lost each of their past four visits to Anfield in the top flight.