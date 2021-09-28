Porto 1-5 Liverpool: Klopp reaction

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp speaking to BT Sport: "First and foremost the most important thing is the result. It is a massive one away at Porto. Winning, and the way we won, makes it better.

"It was good in lots of moments. We could see Porto watched our last game at Brentford. They started direct. I wanted to get it sorted on the pitch and that’s what we did step-by-step.

"We scored maybe not the most amazing goals but important ones in the first half. In the second half we controlled the game. Porto had massive problems. One centre-half out with a red card and the other, Pepe, not being able to play before the game. We could use that.

"We played wonderful football between the lines, we lost the ball in a situation we should not have. Defensively we played a super game. Goals happen so I am not too concerned. It was a really good night for us.”