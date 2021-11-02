Suarez helped Henderson 'a lot' in time at Liverpool

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson says Luis Suarez helped him "massively" when the pair played alongside each other at Anfield.

Suarez returns with Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday and Henderson says he learned a lot from the Uruguay forward.

"He helped us a lot when he was at Liverpool with the mentality side of it; how he was in training. He always wanted to win and he played through the pain barriers.

"He helped me massively and made me grow in confidence as a player. I had a good relationship with him on the pitch, but also off the pitch."

Suarez scored 82 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool between 2011 and 2014, before joining Barcelona. And Henderson says he hopes the fans will give their former player a decent reception.

"The fans will appreciate what he did at this football club. I don't think Luis will be too bothered - so maybe not during the game, but it would be nice after the game for him to get a nice reception from the crowd," said the England midfielder.