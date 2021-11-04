Brentford v Norwich: What does the form show?

Brentford have lost three of their last four home league matches (drawn one), as many as in their previous 33 combined (won 19, drawn 11). The Bees haven’t lost three in a row at home since December 2018 at Griffin Park in the Championship.

Norwich are only the second team to fail to score in their first five away top-flight matches of a season while shipping 15 or more goals themselves – the other was Derby County in 2007-08 (zero scored, 17 conceded), who went on to finish with a record Premier League-low 11 points.