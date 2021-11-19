We're over a quarter of the way through the Premier League campaign already with 11 games played, but how are Arsenal doing compared with this point last season?

The Gunners finished eighth last term and things are looking even better this time round, with seven more points than they had after 11 matches in 2020-21.

And we want to know how you're feeling about Arsenal as we exit the third international break of the campaign and enter the extremely busy run-up to the festive period in the league.

Do you think Mikel Arteta's side will finish higher or lower than in 2020-21?

Let us know here