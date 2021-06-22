BBC Sport

Bielsa's 'big hug' for Milner's old club

Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has paid tribute to the work of Horsforth St Margaret's FC - the community club where it all started for former Whites star James Milner - as they celebrate their centenary.

Bielsa showed his respect for all those who help develop young footballers by responding to a letter sent by the head coach of the Under-12s Hurricanes girls, Gary McVeigh-Kaye.

"Grassroots football is, without a doubt, the most important stage or link in the comprehensive training of a professional footballer," said the Argentine.

"A big hug, the greatest respect and recognition for all the people and professionals who give themselves day by day for this beautiful activity."

McVeigh-Kaye told BBC Radio Leeds: "While he's sending this message to us at St Margaret's because it's our centenary year, I think he's talking about all grassroots football."

