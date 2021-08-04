Manchester City are willing to pay £130m for Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 27, and remain confident they can get the deal done. (Athletic, subscription required)

Meanwhile, Spurs are close to a £47m deal for Atalanta star Cristian Romero after the Argentine asked to leave the Italian side. The 23-year-old was voted the best defender in Serie A last season. (Mail)

