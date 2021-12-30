Borussia Monchengladbach have confirmed that 25-year-old Switzerland midfielder Denis Zakaria, who has been linked with Arsenal, Leicester City and Everton, will leave the club when his contract runs out in the summer. (90 Min), external

Juventus would be willing to sell 21-year-old Sweden winger Dejan Kulusevski for 35-40m euros (£29m-34m) in January, with Arsenal, Tottenham and Bayern Munich the main contenders. (La Gazzetta dello Sport, via Football Italia), external

Want more transfer news? Read Thursday's full gossip column