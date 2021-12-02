Burnley manager Sean Dyche welcomed Eddie Howe back to the Premier League with a warm text - but he wants to pile the pressure onto the Newcastle boss on Saturday.

Dyche succeeded Howe at Turf Moor nine years ago but has high regard for the work his predecessor has done in the top flight since.

"I'm really pleased to see Eddie back in the league and I texted him to wish him well when he got the job," said Dyche.

"You can already see what he's trying to do, add more tempo, get Newcastle on the front foot and he'll be figuring out how his belief in the game fits with the players he has.

"St James' Park is a demanding place to work. The fans love their club and they demand from their players.

"Eddie's been around the game long enough to know he'll have to get the team doing better than they have been doing."