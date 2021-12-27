Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

"They are not good defenders... but we have the ball."

Not my words, the words of Pep Guardiola before the Leicester City game. He was absolutely spot on.

What we saw in the first half was Manchester City at their relentless best. From minute one, they were on to Leicester. Pressuring the penalty area, you knew instantly it was when, not if. At half-time, at 4-0 to the Blues, we joked in the commentary box about packing up and going home.

But then Brendan Rodgers changed to a back three (or five) and Leicester started to play more with the ball.

As they broke forward, they scored. Not once, but three times. City didn't have the ball, and when they didn't have the ball they were defensively they were out of sorts. Pep was right.

The fifth goal for the hosts was crucial. After all of the Foxes' hard work, that goal restored a two-goal cushion and then the Blues could regain their control and authority.

There's probably a big lesson for both teams in this game. For Guardiola, another week of contrasting halves. One great, one not so.

It's 17 goals in three games for the Blues, though, so they're doing something right. And that's now 112 in the calendar year - the most since Arsenal got the same in 1963, and there's still one game to go.