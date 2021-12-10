Bill Rice, BBC Radio Manchester

Ralf Rangnick couldn't have asked for a kinder run of fixtures to open his spell as Manchester United boss, and after last week's win over Crystal Palace, his first away game is at bottom of the table Norwich.

The Reds' record against Norwich is a good one, with 20 wins in their past 24 meetings, including 11 of their past 13 visits to Carrow Road.

Things are rarely that simple though. In fact, United have failed to win their past four Premier League games against promoted sides.

And after an English league record 29 consecutive away games without defeat, they have now lost two of their past four.

Rangnick says it will be a challenge to play at Carrow Road, but everyone should be fit and firing on Saturday after the German made 11 changes against Young Boys in the Champions League.

There's no reason not to expect United to be high intensity and high pressing from the off.