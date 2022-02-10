Ross Mooring, Chelsea Fancast, external

Thanks to a much needed tap-in from Romelu Lukaku, Chelsea progressed to their second Club World Cup final and are now aiming to become just the sixth European team to complete a clean sweep of national and international cup competitions, after Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, Juventus and Ajax, including the old European Cup Winners' Cup.

Kai Havertz notably had a very good game for the first time in a while and with Lukaku seemingly ensconced as the number nine, there is a real fight for playing time up front whenever Chelsea play three at the back. Christian Pulisic has been the worst affected and will surely be off in the summer unless Thomas Tuchel switches to four in defence for next season.

The hugely impressive reigning Asian champions Al Hilal pushed the Blues all the way and while Chelsea had the majority of clear-cut chances, they were indebted to Kepa Arrizabalaga for a world class save in the second half to ensure the clean sheet. Kepa's story is one to be admired with the Spanish goalkeeper beginning to show just why Chelsea paid a world record fee for him and putting his poor debut season in English football well behind him.