West Ham have got "an absolute star on their hands" in Declan Rice, according to former Crystal Palace midfielder Jobi McAnuff.

Rice came off the bench when the Hammers were behind at Kidderminster in the FA Cup and scored the equaliser to help David Moyes' side turn the game around.

"You saw a West Ham team who didn't fancy it," McAnuff said on BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily podcast. "It took Rice to come off the bench and that's what I loved.

"He was desperate to come on, and the moment he stepped on the pitch, the influence he had was huge - West Ham have an absolute star on their hands."

After the game, Rice gave credit to sixth-tier Kidderminster and admitted the contest had been "a shock to the system".

"We've scraped a win because they deserved it," he said. "We really need to improve.

"We knew what to expect with a game like this, where the fans are right on top of you, but we found it hard to get to grips with it.

"We're just really delighted to get through."

