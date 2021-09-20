Adam Pope, BBC Radio Lancashire

The roar was as deafening as a goal when Burnley winger Max Cornet was given his debut as his new side were rattling Arsenal during incessant second-half pressure.

Had his curling right-footed effort moments later beaten Aaron Ramsdale in the Gunners' goal the roof would have been off at Turf Moor.

In their response to going behind to Martin Odegaard's brilliant free-kick on the half-hour the Clarets will take heart as they reduced Arsenal to counter attacks which were wasted while, despite not frequently testing Aaron Ramsdale, the hosts were profligate with several chances.

Arsenal had their keeper to thank for a slight touch on the ball picked up by the video assistant referee after Matej Vydra rounded him before being felled for what appeared to be a clear penalty. It was tough on Burnley who deserved a point.

If the suggestion that Clarets boss Sean Dyche's signature on a new four-year deal means more of the same functional style of play then maybe the acquisition of Cornet suggests otherwise.

The ex-Lyon man had the crowd off their seats immediately with a swagger, tidy use and retention of the ball and a shot that almost brought him the perfect debut.