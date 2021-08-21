Aston Villa 2-0 Newcastle: Bruce reaction

Newcastle boss Steve Bruce, speaking to Match of the Day: "It's not going for us, is it? We lost a game last week with a big talking point and today we feel aggrieved too. The same official is involved. Last week we were crying out for the referee to have a look at the monitor, he didn't and today he did.

"I thought VAR was for clean and obvious. The penalty for us, there were no lines drawn last week but there were this week - why? We are still talking about VAR.

"We had a decent start and a big chance but there were small margins between the teams. They got the big, key decisions at the right times."