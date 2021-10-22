Benitez on 'solutions' to injury crisis and Ranieri

Giulia Bould, BBC Radio Merseyside

Rafael Benitez has been speaking before his side's Premier League home game against Watford on Saturday.

The key lines from the Everton boss:

No timeframe is being put on Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s recovery from a thigh injury but Benitez expects his star striker to be out for another “four or five weeks, depending on how he reacts to treatment";

Everton now have Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Yerry Mina, Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph in the treatment room and the manager admitted “it is difficult to manage and we are trying to find solutions but little by little we are bringing back some players”;

Better news as Richarlison has returned to full training. Benitez said: “The match fitness is an issue but he is happy and he is available";

Benitez also praised new Watford manager Claudio Ranieri: “I have known him a long time and he always had energy. He loves football so he has passion. I am happy as he brings something to the Premier League.”

