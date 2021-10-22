Thomas Tuchel says Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner will definitely miss Chelsea's next two matches, but refused to give a timescale for their return.

Lukaku and Werner will sit out Saturday's game with Norwich and the midweek EFL Cup tie against Southampton with injuries suffered during Wednesday's Champions League win over Malmo.

"I don't think it makes any sense that we go into speculation about how long it's going to be," said Tuchel.

"The one thing I can tell you for sure is that they are both in treatment, they are both feeling positive, they are not too worried. They are out for the next two games for sure, and then we'll see."

Tuchel hinted that Kai Havertz could deputise for the injured duo at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"Without Romelu we can play with Kai as a number nine," added the German. "For me it’s not so much of a false nine. Kai is also very strong in the last line and behind the last line arriving in the box.

"When he plays as a number nine we want this from him, and he did that against Malmo."