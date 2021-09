Leicester City are hoping Youri Tielemans, 24, will sign a new contract with the club amid speculation over his future. The Belgian midfielder has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool. (Leicester Mercury), external

Meanwhile, the Foxes have stepped up their interest in Red Bull Salzburg and Zambia striker Patson Daka, 22. (Telegraph - subscription required), external

