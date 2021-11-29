Emlyn Begley, BBC Sport

Same old story for Brighton really - lots of chances and not taking them.

They hit the post three times.

Graham Potter's side started the season with four wins and a draw - and have now gone nine games (eight in the league) without a win.

However, most of those have still been draws and Brighton rise to eighth in the league.

Leeds could have snatched it at the end with two big Tyler Roberts chances.

Marcelo Bielsa's side were better in the second half when Junior Firpo - who was destroyed by Tariq Lamptey - and Kalvin Phillips were replaced.

But they remain just one place outside the relegation zone.