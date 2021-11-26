Burnley v Tottenham: Team news

Burnley striker Ashley Barnes faces a spell on the sidelines after tearing a muscle in his thigh.

James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood are suspended after both picked up their fifth bookings of the season last week.

Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte made nine changes for Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat by NS Mura.

Oliver Skipp has returned from suspension and may be one of very few to keep their place from midweek. Cristian Romero remains out.

Who makes your Burnley team on Sunday?

Select and share your Spurs XI here