Leicester 'working hard' on transfers

Brendan Rodgers hopes Leicester can strengthen their defence during the January transfer window after confirming Jonny Evans has had surgery on his hamstring and is likely to be out until April.

When asked whether he will sign a centre-back in January, Rodgers said: “It’s certainly something we need to look at. The players who have been filling in are away at Afcon, so it doesn’t give us a lot of cover.

"The club are working hard to see what we can do, but there’s not an endless pot of money.

“January is a difficult market but, certainly, centre-halves is a key position for any team. In order to be consistent, your two centre-halves are critical for you. Our results have been inconsistent and we’ve had lots of changes in our defensive structure.

"There is time, but it’s more pressing for us. Sometimes you have to compromise to get the type for your team. But we know we get guys back at the beginning of February."